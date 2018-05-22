A sinkhole has appeared in the grounds of the White House and the internet is loving it.

Sinkhole opens on the White House lawn and prompts an accidental caption contest

Voice Of America reporter Steve Herman shared photos of the sinkhole, which has appeared outside the press briefing room, commenting that it had grown in size.

This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day. pic.twitter.com/BsFUtxFqpB — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 22, 2018 As with anything mildly chuckle-inducing on Twitter, users attempted to outdo each other with funny responses. there are enough jokes to make from this material to fill an entire 1 hour standup https://t.co/dzRZZDmcID — Joe Kent (@itsjoekent) May 22, 2018 There were plenty of jokes.

As it happens, the common story that the White House was built on a swamp originally is nothing but a myth, according to the Smithsonian. Someone finally pulled the drain plug on the swamp. https://t.co/aL3QQDt9Pn — Sam Spence (@samwithans) May 22, 2018 The sinkhole already has its own Twitter account.

A National Park Service’s Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles said the service was monitoring the sinkhole and “is bringing in some additional experts to help best determine a remedy”. It does not believe the sinkhole poses any risk.

