Tuesday 22 May 2018

Sinkhole opens on the White House lawn and prompts an accidental caption contest

It was spotted by reporter Steve Herman.

(Niall Carson/PA )
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

A sinkhole has appeared in the grounds of the White House and the internet is loving it.

Voice Of America reporter Steve Herman shared photos of the sinkhole, which has appeared outside the press briefing room, commenting that it had grown in size.

As with anything mildly chuckle-inducing on Twitter, users attempted to outdo each other with funny responses.

There were plenty of jokes.

And a caption competition.

Some riffed on Donald Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” on entering office.

As it happens, the common story that the White House was built on a swamp originally is nothing but a myth, according to the Smithsonian.

The sinkhole already has its own Twitter account.

A National Park Service’s Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles said the service was monitoring the sinkhole and “is bringing in some additional experts to help best determine a remedy”.

It does not believe the sinkhole poses any risk.

Press Association

