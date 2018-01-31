An opera-singing busker brightened up a wet day in Glasgow as he belted out classic tunes for the public.

Singing in the rain: Busker belts out opera tunes in Glasgow

The man appeared to sing live on Royal Bank Place in the city centre during lunchtime on Wednesday.

The performance included a rendition of O Sole Mio – famously sung by Pavarotti and reworked for a Cornetto advert in the 1980s. Glasgow Opera Singer#PeopleMakeGlasgow Posted by Richard Craib on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 Richard Craib, who filmed the spectacle, said: “We heard his voice travel down Buchanan Street.

“When we got there it was quite a surprise to see an older gentleman sitting there. “He was putting a smile on everyone’s face.”

Student Gabrielle Newton said his singing made her feel like she was in Italy. She added: “He was really good, he was just down a side street so I could hear it but didn’t see him for ages.

“We were just a bit shocked, it felt like I was in Italy or something. “When I seen him I just thought it was cute.”

