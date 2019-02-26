‘Simples’: Theresa May quotes insurance meerkat in House of Commons

MPs received a surprise in the House of Commons on Tuesday when Theresa May quoted a catchphrase from a car insurance advert to explain the options on Brexit.

MPs received a surprise in the House of Commons on Tuesday when Theresa May quoted a catchphrase from a car insurance advert to explain the options on Brexit.

The Prime Minister quoted Compare the Market’s TV advert to SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who claimed Mrs May was “running down the clock” before departing from the EU.

Mr Blackford accused Mrs May of wasting nine days of parliamentary time after she announced she was giving MPs a vote on delaying the Brexit departure date past March 29.

Responding, Mrs May said: “If he wants to end the uncertainty… then he should vote for a deal. Simples.”

Politicians said they were “stunned” by the quote, with Labour MP Rupa Huq tweeting: “Theresa Meerkat just stunned the Commons by Maybot malfunction in stating it’s her deal or no deal then concluding ‘simples’.”

Labour MP Liz McInnes said on Twitter: “Yes, Theresa May did just respond ‘Simples’ in the Brexit statement. Theresa Meerkat is now in charge. God help us.”

Sharon Hodgson, a Labour MP, said: “Really can’t believe the PM has just said her Brexit plan is ‘Simples!’ Well that’s one word for it!”

Mrs May has promised to give MPs a vote on extending Brexit negotiations or withdrawing from the EU without a deal if her plan is rejected next month.

In a statement to the House of Commons, Mrs May confirmed that she will put her Withdrawal Agreement to a “meaningful vote” by March 12.

If that fails, MPs will be offered two separate votes on the following days; one on a no-deal Brexit and, if that is defeated, the other on requesting an extension to the two-year Article 50 negotiation process to delay EU withdrawal beyond March 29.

The Prime Minister said: “Let me be clear, I do not want to see Article 50 extended.

“Our absolute focus should be on working to get a deal and leaving on March 29.”

