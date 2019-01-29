Shopper sends empty hand after retailer asks for photo evidence of missing item

A shopper sent a retailer a picture of their empty hand after the online store asked for photographic evidence of their item not arriving.

A shopper sent a retailer a picture of their empty hand after the online store asked for photographic evidence of their item not arriving.

Iris Pompeii, 18, ordered a pair of clip-on earrings for £1.54 from Chinese online retail service AliExpress, which is owned by AliBaba, but says they never arrived.

When filling out an online form to recoup the money, Iris was asked to upload a photo or video evidence, so sent two images of their empty hand.

some earrings i ordered on aliexpress never arrived and they asked for photo evidence??? pic.twitter.com/4KzGBK2eVt — iris (@irispompeii) January 27, 2019

Iris, who is known on social media for performing in drag, shared the pictures to Twitter where they have been shared tens of thousands of times.

“I haven’t yet received a refund, but AliExpress are currently speaking to me about sorting it out,” the sales assistant from North Yorkshire told the Press Association. “To take away from this; trust reviews but also, this was funny and I’m kind of glad the earrings didn’t arrive now.”

The earrings Mrs Pompeii ordered (AliExpress/Screengrab)

i want my £1.54 back pic.twitter.com/NdD2Esf59j — iris (@irispompeii) January 27, 2019

Some on social media suggested Iris should have sent images of their “earingless ears”, while others shared pictures of their own “in case they ask for more evidence”.

Just in case they ask for more evidence. pic.twitter.com/Ti8i2MuV7m — Margot Grabie (@MEGra18) January 28, 2019

AliExpress were not available for comment when the Press Association contacted them but apologised to Iris directly.

Iris responded: “Sorry my tweet got a bit out of hand haha. I have ordered many time before and this is the first time I’ve had an issue and thought it was quite funny.”

Press Association