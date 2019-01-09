shoegate: Photoshop fail gives Australian leader Scott Morrison two left feet

An unfortunate piece of Photoshop editing has given Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison two left feet.

The doctored image of Mr Morrison and his family was spotted on the Australian prime minister’s official government website and has been dubbed #shoegate on social media.

#auspol story of 2019: our latest PM (ScoMo) had nice white shoes photoshopped onto his feet for his official https://t.co/eXNtcX7xTa site?! Yup. Regular bloke. Our tax dollars hard at work. #shoegate pic.twitter.com/kA0gG0yy9L — Luke (@lukerhn) January 8, 2019

The edit, noticed by Brisbane Twitter user @lukerhn, was an attempt to replace Mr Morrison’s trainers with whiter, cleaner versions.

However, it resulted in the politician’s right shoe being replaced with another left-footed one.

A spokesman for Mr Morrison said the photo “was doctored by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet without the knowledge of, or authorisation by, the PM or the PM’s office”, adding “the PM likes his own shoes.”

Mr Morrison also took to Twitter in response to the online attention, posting a picture of the footwear he was originally wearing when the photo was taken.

Message to my Department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet! 😀

Here they are in all their glory - my footwear of choice whenever I can get out of a suit. pic.twitter.com/hKKUstnArq — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 8, 2019

“Message to my Department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine,” he wrote. “But if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet!

“Here they are in all their glory – my footwear of choice whenever I can get out of a suit.”

The image on the government website has since been reverted back to its original appearance, but not before Australian social media users had a lot of fun with the idea.

In the reverted version of the image on the government site the image has been cropped, making Mr Morrison’s feet less visible.

