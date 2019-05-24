Shipping container evacuated in Liverpool after sharp tilt

A shipping container in Liverpool had to be evacuated after it tipped dramatically to one side, leaving it at risk of capsize.

A crew of 23 people were safely rescued from the 294m (965ft) MSC Matilde after it began to list to starboard at around 2am on Friday morning on the River Mersey.

After being evacuated onto dry land some of the ship’s crew got back onto the ship to try and assess its condition and correct the issue by transferring ballast.

Hoylake RNLI lifeboat attended the incident at the Liverpool2 Container Terminal and said it took several hours until the ship was upright again, at around 8am.

“Thanks to the efforts of the container ship’s crew, they were able to prevent the incident from becoming much more serious and ultimately save their vessel,” said Andy Dodd, a Hoylake RNLI coxswain.

“Liverpool and the River Mersey are increasingly busy with commercial traffic and this incident shows some of the significant risks that come with operations in a major port.”

HM Coastguard Crosby also attended the scene and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency added that no pollution has been reported as being caused from the incident.

Press Association