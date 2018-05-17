Sheffield’s new Lord Mayor wore Dr. Martens for his official pic and it’s great

Magid Magid, 28, is the city’s youngest-ever citizen to hold the position and is injecting a new energy into the 175-year-old role.

The first Green party councillor to hold office did away with traditions of old and posed with his Dr. Martens boots and Mayoral collar, perched atop the staircase at Sheffield City Hall.

Seeing as the pic is being tweeted everywhere I may as well join in. My portrait of the new Lord Mayor of Sheffield @MagicMagid pic.twitter.com/Y3eOFdJrip — chris saunders (@snappersaunders) May 17, 2018

I think I might be a little bit in love with the new Lord Mayor Sheffield @MagicMagid (professionally speaking of course). This is his inaugural portrait. I mean just look at it! The clothes. The pose. The Doc Martens. Just, wow. So impactful. pic.twitter.com/bIFMXj8zPQ — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) May 17, 2018

The portrait of the new Lord Mayor of Sheffield may be the coolest of all time. @MagicMagid pic.twitter.com/u92ipHoPoG — Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) May 17, 2018

This is FABULOUS! — Claire Ridall (@ClaireRidall) May 17, 2018

Councils have come a long way from the ‘keep of the *grass*’ ‘do not climb’ warnings ⚠️ of my youth 😂😂😂 — Janet Fearnley (@JanF06) May 17, 2018

Next Bond — Rick Burin (@rickburin) May 17, 2018

Sheffield's new Mayor feels like the reveal of a new Doctor. First he makes Mr T look like a wuss, and then goes all Batman posing in the town hall. Good luck @MagicMagid Not sure how much "power" the Mayor has in Sheffield, but maybe a Green Mayor can sort out the tree kerfuffle pic.twitter.com/mvPI3Afuop — Stuart Grimshaw (@Stubbs) May 16, 2018

This is the Mayor of Sheffield y’all 🙌🏿. His name is Magid Magid, is 28 years old and originally from Somalia. Yes to more young black leaders in this country, London please follow suit! pic.twitter.com/wBpCrvj8tl — Abigail Kwakye (@Abigail_Kwakye) May 17, 2018

Magid, who moved to the South Yorkshire city from Somalia aged five, spoke of his honour and privilege at becoming its 122nd lord mayor.