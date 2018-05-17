News And Finally

Thursday 17 May 2018

Sheffield’s new Lord Mayor wore Dr. Martens for his official pic and it’s great

Magid Magid was elected the 122nd Lord Mayor of the Yorkshire city.

New Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid (Chris Saunders)

By Isabel Togoh, Press Association

Sheffield’s new Lord Mayor was sworn in on Wednesday and he’s already breaking the internet with his incredible official portrait.

Magid Magid, 28, is the city’s youngest-ever citizen to hold the position and is injecting a new energy into the 175-year-old role.

The first Green party councillor to hold office did away with traditions of old and posed with his Dr. Martens boots and Mayoral collar, perched atop the staircase at Sheffield City Hall.

Magid, who moved to the South Yorkshire city from Somalia aged five, spoke of his honour and privilege at becoming its 122nd lord mayor.

“Me and my family moved to Sheffield from Somalia when I was five years old to look for a better life and it was this great city I call home that welcomed me and many others like me,” he said in a statement.

“But I am not arrogant enough to think that I made it here all by myself.”

He also thanked those who had played a “minor or major” role in shaping him, and signed off with his lengthy official title: “His right worshipful, the first citizen of Sheffield, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Cllr Magid”.

The Lord Mayor is a ceremonial role and is elected by the council.

Press Association

