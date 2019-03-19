News And Finally

Tuesday 19 March 2019

Sesame Street sparks debate on Twitter with ‘deserted island’ question

If you were stranded on a deserted island, which Sesame Street character would you bring along?

(John E. Barrett/PA Images)
(John E. Barrett/PA Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

If you were stranded on a deserted island out at sea, which Sesame Street character would be the best companion?

The children’s programme itself posed the question on social media, and the answer has proved far more divisive than you might have thought.

Posting pictures of iconic Sesame Street characters to Twitter, the TV show asked: “You’re stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends to come with you. Who are you picking and why?”

The show gave social media users a choice between The Cookie Monster, Elmo, Grover, and Oscar the Grouch.

The question caused a fair few arguments on the site, with celebrities including Joseph Gordon-Levitt weighing in with their opinions on the furry characters.

Here are the best arguments… Which character would you pick?

1. At first look, Elmo was the obvious choice for many.

2. But for this person, Grover’s work ethic gave him the edge.

Sésamo GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Cookie Monster would only be useful on Cookie Island.

4. Some were very sure of their convictions.

Sesame Street Elmo GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This quite logical answer.

6. Joseph Gordon-Levitt wanted to think outside of the box.

The Muppet Christmas Carol Drummer GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Oscar would be the best for finding food…

8. Lastly… we have a practical, if slightly horrifying, answer.

Sesame Street Fainting GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News