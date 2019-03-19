Sesame Street sparks debate on Twitter with ‘deserted island’ question

If you were stranded on a deserted island out at sea, which Sesame Street character would be the best companion?

If you were stranded on a deserted island out at sea, which Sesame Street character would be the best companion?

The children’s programme itself posed the question on social media, and the answer has proved far more divisive than you might have thought.

Posting pictures of iconic Sesame Street characters to Twitter, the TV show asked: “You’re stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends to come with you. Who are you picking and why?”

The show gave social media users a choice between The Cookie Monster, Elmo, Grover, and Oscar the Grouch.

You’re stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends to come with you. Who are you picking and why? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bGjF7Bx5Xo — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) March 18, 2019

The question caused a fair few arguments on the site, with celebrities including Joseph Gordon-Levitt weighing in with their opinions on the furry characters.

Here are the best arguments… Which character would you pick?

1. At first look, Elmo was the obvious choice for many.

Elmo is the ONLY choice.



Grover: too anxious



Cookie Monster: would go through cookie withdrawal & who even knows what his sober personality is



Oscar: anyone who chooses Oscar should be on a watchlist https://t.co/dmKLvZszKg — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) March 18, 2019

2. But for this person, Grover’s work ethic gave him the edge.

I had a hard time choosing between Elmo and Grover....but I'd have to go with Grover.



The guy has a lot of jobs over the past 50 years so he has a lot of expertise on how to survive on a deserted island. — Baby Lamb (@BabyLamb5) March 18, 2019

3. Cookie Monster would only be useful on Cookie Island.

Cookie Monster cause he could hunt for Coookkkies!!! pic.twitter.com/BSm1LvQVzE — diane #ForAll straub (@didikins4life) March 19, 2019

4. Some were very sure of their convictions.

Oscar can and will murder me in my sleep. 50/50 chance Cookie monster will get hungry, hallucinate that I am a giant cookie and eat me. Elmo is a literal 3 year old and Grover is a superhero who can fly. Who d'you think I'm going with? https://t.co/tOCe62fteo — Patrick Smith (@st_patrick876) March 19, 2019

5. This quite logical answer.

Elmo. His absence would hurt the show's bottom line the most and therefore the bigwigs would send out the largest search party for him (and hopefully there would be a seat for me on the chopper back to civilization). https://t.co/jOPRMBBpWY — Ken Davidoff (@KenDavidoff) March 18, 2019

6. Joseph Gordon-Levitt wanted to think outside of the box.

7. Oscar would be the best for finding food…

I'd choose Oscar because he seems like a good forager.



Elmo would just annoy me, Cookie Monster would eat everything and Grover doesn't seem like he works well under pressure. https://t.co/GN2fWSB350 — Dartunorro D. Clark (@DartDClark) March 19, 2019

8. Lastly… we have a practical, if slightly horrifying, answer.

Is there one that tastes like chicken? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 18, 2019

Press Association