Serial killer or scientist? These tweets will leave you guessing

And a recent hashtag has revealed some of the more sinister-sounding things scientists get up to.

It all started when palaeontologist Yara Haridy told a tale of leaving a half-dissected vulture on a bus and asked her fellow scientists to share their own creepy tales.

I once forgot a half dissected vulture on a public bus 🚌...



RT me what is your #SerialKillerOrScientist moment? #ScienceTwitter — Yara Haridy (@Yara_Haridy) June 15, 2018

Thus, #SerialKillerOrScientist was born, and the scientists of Twitter simultaneously made the internet laugh and cringe with some truly odd stories.