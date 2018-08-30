News And Finally

Thursday 30 August 2018

Sergio Ramos sat behind Mohamed Salah at the UCL draw and it looked very awkward

Just unbelievable planning.

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos consoles Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah – (Nick Potts/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Whoever was in charge of seating at the 2018/19 Champions League draw produced what looked to be a moment of awkwardness by seating Mohamed Salah and Sergio Ramos in close proximity to one another.

The Real Madrid defender ended the Liverpool forward’s Champions League final in May with a tackle, of sorts, that dislocated Salah’s shoulder.

And with both players in attendance for various award nominations, they ended up almost as close as they did in the 2017/18 final, which Real Madrid won 3-1.

Awkward indeed. While Salah has remained quiet on the issue, his manager Jurgen Klopp has been critical of Ramos, with Ramos responding by pointing to Klopp’s defeats record in cup finals.

Furthermore, Ramos was awarded the Champions League defender of the season award at the draw.

And after he’d received his award and headed back to his seat, he did something which caught the eye of just about everybody.

Yep. Definitely awkward.

Press Association

