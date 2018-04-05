Sergio Garcia hit five balls into the water at the Masters and amateur golfers could relate

If it’s any consolation to Sergio Garcia, who took 13 shots at the par-five 15th hole at the Masters, amateurs all over the world knew exactly how he felt.

