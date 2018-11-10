Sergio Aguero’s silver hair has fans expecting a derby day hat-trick
The 30-year-old posted a picture of his new hairdo on social media on Saturday.
Sergio Aguero hasn’t relied on a haircut in scoring his first 150 Premier League goals, but that hasn’t stopped fans interpreting his new hairdo as a sign a hat-trick is incoming.
Manchester City face Manchester United on Sunday in the first meeting of the two sides this season, and their 30-year-old star striker will take to the pitch looking rather different.
Thank you Alan Beak and Georgie Mathers ! 🤟🏽🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/OxUTNg9K8X— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 10, 2018
Yes, Aguero has gone silver, and with a fresh trim such as that expectations have gone through the roof from City fans looking for good omens.
Hat-trick incoming— ¹⁴ (@AymericRole) November 10, 2018
basically telling us you’re bagging a hat trick tomorrow— ً (@brunamcrq) November 10, 2018
Hatrick 😁😀😊😅— denis mureithi (@denodenis11) November 10, 2018
Meanwhile, one Twitter user even pledged to copy the haircut if Aguero really does score three goals for the league leaders.
Score 3 tomorrow and I will do the same— Dominic McGovern (@DomMcGovern_) November 10, 2018
Although, if you’re going to score three, you might as well go for more…
just in time for you to bag 4 tomorrow my mate— Jack Blair (@jackblairr) November 10, 2018
How crucial will City’s silver surfer prove on derby day?
Press Association