Wednesday 27 December 2017

Serena Williams tweeted she ‘forgot’ how old she was and the internet, of course, has its theories

The tennis ace wrote on Twitter: “I had to Wikipedia my age the other day.”

Serena Williams File Photo
By PA Reporters

Serena Williams is known for her candid tweets about life and parenting, but her latest post has left fans wondering about the reason behind her message.

The tennis superstar, who welcomed her first child Alexis Olympia in September, said she had to “Wikipedia my age the other day” because “I forgot how old I was”.

But of course, as surprising as it may be to some people, forgetting your own age isn’t that uncommon.

However, a few believe her words may be a thinly veiled reference to tennis rival Maria Sharapova who has reportedly hinted it is unlikely she will play tennis at the age of 36, like Williams has.

Whatever the reason may be, in the end, age is just a number.

