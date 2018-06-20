Senegal coach Aliou Cisse becomes fist-pumping meme
‘Celebrate. But make it fashion.’
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was rightly in the mood to fist-pump after his side’s rapturous 2-1 victory over Poland at the World Cup – but it’s not just his players his jubilant gesturing has inspired.
Online the 42-year-old’s passionate celebrations have made him the meme of the moment.
Here are six brilliant ways his activity on the touchline has been used.
1. Celebrating in style
Senegal manager Aliou Cissé like: "Celebrate. But make it fashion." pic.twitter.com/DEbUMsd4Ep— Kimberly Eaton (@tweetdeguerre) June 19, 2018
2. Conveying one’s mood
BIG BIG MOOD pic.twitter.com/ApUsuDCuB3— amadí 🇸🇳 (@amadoit__) June 19, 2018
3. Talking music
Aliou Cissé is me when the DJ finally plays my song and then switches to the remix before the first verse even finishes. pic.twitter.com/FMoPHmlvxL— Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) June 19, 2018
4. Talking life
Me when plans get cancelled. #AliouCisse #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OdbTBeyxvU— Mikey Traynor (@mikeytraynor) June 19, 2018
5. Talking cuisine
Aliou Cissé is me when there's free food at work pic.twitter.com/n9cAyF58IC— Dan Molloy (@DanMolloyTV) June 19, 2018
6. Just consciously making GIFs, okay?
This is a man who knew EXACTLY where the hard cam was and said “Yeah, I’m gonna be a gif." https://t.co/OjF6GDPMaY— Greg Tepper (@Tepper) June 19, 2018
Senegal are level on points at the top of Group H with Japan, who they face on Sunday.
Press Association