Senegal coach Aliou Cisse becomes fist-pumping meme

Online the 42-year-old’s passionate celebrations have made him the meme of the moment.

Here are six brilliant ways his activity on the touchline has been used.

Senegal manager Aliou Cissé like: "Celebrate. But make it fashion." pic.twitter.com/DEbUMsd4Ep

Me when plans get cancelled. #AliouCisse #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OdbTBeyxvU

Aliou Cissé is me when the DJ finally plays my song and then switches to the remix before the first verse even finishes. pic.twitter.com/FMoPHmlvxL

Aliou Cissé is me when there's free food at work pic.twitter.com/n9cAyF58IC — Dan Molloy (@DanMolloyTV) June 19, 2018

6. Just consciously making GIFs, okay?

This is a man who knew EXACTLY where the hard cam was and said “Yeah, I’m gonna be a gif." https://t.co/OjF6GDPMaY — Greg Tepper (@Tepper) June 19, 2018

Senegal are level on points at the top of Group H with Japan, who they face on Sunday.