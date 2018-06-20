News And Finally

Wednesday 20 June 2018

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse becomes fist-pumping meme

‘Celebrate. But make it fashion.’

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was rightly in the mood to fist-pump after his side’s rapturous 2-1 victory over Poland at the World Cup – but it’s not just his players his jubilant gesturing has inspired.

Online the 42-year-old’s passionate celebrations have made him the meme of the moment.

Here are six brilliant ways his activity on the touchline has been used.

1. Celebrating in style

2. Conveying one’s mood

3. Talking music

4. Talking life

5. Talking cuisine

6. Just consciously making GIFs, okay?

Senegal are level on points at the top of Group H with Japan, who they face on Sunday.

