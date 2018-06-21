See the Yorkshire terriers rescued after house fire

The Yorkshire terriers were given a check over and returned to their owners after being given a clean bill of health.

Firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department in California were called out at about 8.40pm on June 20 to reports of a fire.

#SBCoFD FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE TWO DOGS IN UPLAND STRUCTURE FIRE At approximately 8:40 pm, San Bernardino County Fire...

Once on the scene, they saw “light smoke” coming from the attic vents of the bungalow and smoke and fire in the bathroom.