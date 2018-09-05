News And Finally

Wednesday 5 September 2018

See the moment Ayanna Pressley finds out she’s set to make history

She is on course to become the first black woman elected to Congress in Massachusetts.

(Steven Senne/AP Photo/)
By Emma Bowden, Press Association

Boston City Councillor Ayanna Pressley has won the Democratic primary in Massachusetts, showing her delight and disbelief in a video posted on Twitter.

In the video, she is seen repeatedly asking “We won?” and hugging her family and friends before breaking down in tears.

Pressley beat veteran congressman Michael Capuano in a primary upset.

She is set to become the first African American woman to represent Massachusetts on Capitol Hill, with no Republican candidate on the November ballot.

The video now has more than 9,000 retweets and 40,000 views on Twitter.

