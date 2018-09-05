Boston City Councillor Ayanna Pressley has won the Democratic primary in Massachusetts, showing her delight and disbelief in a video posted on Twitter .

See the moment Ayanna Pressley finds out she’s set to make history

In the video, she is seen repeatedly asking “We won?” and hugging her family and friends before breaking down in tears.

Pressley beat veteran congressman Michael Capuano in a primary upset.

She is set to become the first African American woman to represent Massachusetts on Capitol Hill, with no Republican candidate on the November ballot.

Congrats to my friend @AyannaPressley & her team on a hard-fought primary win tonight! Ayanna & I have worked together for years, & she’s a fierce advocate & powerful force for change. I’m looking forward to fighting alongside her in Congress. #mapoli — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) September 5, 2018

The video now has more than 9,000 retweets and 40,000 views on Twitter.

