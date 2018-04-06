See the hawk which keeps popping up in front of a traffic camera

Independent.ie

Highways officials are getting extra help keeping an eye on the traffic – by a bird which perches in front of their traffic camera.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/see-the-hawk-which-keeps-popping-up-in-front-of-a-traffic-camera-36781513.html

