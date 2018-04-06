News And Finally

Friday 6 April 2018

See the hawk which keeps popping up in front of a traffic camera

Highways officials in Arkansas say the red-tailed hawk is helping them monitor traffic.

A close up head shot of a red tailed hawk.
A close up head shot of a red tailed hawk.

By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Highways officials are getting extra help keeping an eye on the traffic – by a bird which perches in front of their traffic camera.

The red-tailed hawk keeps popping up to watch the traffic along Highway 270 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, in the US.

Arkansas Department of Transport (DoT) shared a picture of the creature getting a bird’s eye view of the traffic on April 5 adding “it’s a little breezy up there”.

The DoT also took the chance to direct people to a website where they can see the traffic too.

It’s not the first time the bird has been caught on camera.

The bird made its first appearance in February.

Colleagues in the department’s environmental division then identified it as a red-tailed hawk.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News