See the cutest dogs involved in Wooferendum anti-Brexit march
Hundreds of dogs and their owners have marched through central London as part of the Wooferendum Dog March.
Hundreds of dogs and their owners took part in a London Wooferendum Dog March on Sunday to call for a people’s vote on Brexit.
The pups and people made their way through central London to Parliament to deliver a petition to Prime Minister Theresa May asking for a second EU referendum.
Founder of the protest, Daniel Elkan, took part along with several MPs, activists, and actors, with the march ending in Parliament Square.
#Wooferendum because who wouldn’t want to see our four legged friends trending on Twitter 🐶— Kate Wilton #FBPE 🇬🇧🇪🇺🤝 (@KateWilton1) October 7, 2018
The march will be followed by another march for a second referendum on October 20, named The People’s Vote March.
Hundreds of dogs from a variety of different breeds gathered for the march: here is a selection of the very cutest protesting pups.
1. A tiny sausage joined in.
2. This well-dressed pup.
3. This fluffy dog posed with a sign.
4. Two dogs had a playful fight.
5. This pair with matching neck-ties!
6. Tess the dog played with an aptly-decorated toy.
7. This dog was carried through the protest.
8. Alastair Campbell brought his dog, Sky.
9. Lastly, this lovely bearded dog.
Press Association