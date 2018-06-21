See how the NYPD is getting ready for Pride by revamping a squad car

Independent.ie

A police squad car has been given a multicolour makeover ahead of Pride.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/see-how-the-nypd-is-getting-ready-for-pride-by-revamping-a-squad-car-37035735.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37035733.ece/86cd0/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_5b9f0a3e-f016-472d-bc2b-ba2e77d4a00b_1