See how the NYPD is getting ready for Pride by revamping a squad car
The police livery has been recreated in a rainbow of colours.
A police squad car has been given a multicolour makeover ahead of Pride.
New York Police Department shared a video on Twitter of the vehicle being stripped of its everyday blue livery – and replaced by a rainbow-hued NYPD banner and stripes to link in with the respected Pride flag.
We decided to give ourselves a little makeover for @NYCPride 2018. Look out for our new ride during the #NYCPride2018 March this Sunday and don’t forget to say “Hi” to all our officers who are marching. pic.twitter.com/al6XpVwunY— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 20, 2018
A banner on the car reads “The NYPD salutes the LGBTQ community” another states “pride, equality, peace”.
In a post on social media, NYPD wrote: “We decided to give ourselves a little makeover for NYCPride 2018.
“Look out for our new ride during the #NYCPride2018 March and don’t forget to say ‘hi’ to all our officers who are marching.”
More than 110 floats paraded in the 2017 event with more than 450 organisations represented.
Press Association