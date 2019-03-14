See giant human shamrock formed in Trafalgar Square

A giant human shamrock has been created in London’s Trafalgar Square.

A crowd of more than 200 volunteers, and one dog, gathered by Nelson’s Column to take part in the stunt to mark upcoming St Patrick’s Day.

The event came as London prepares for a three-day St Patrick’s Day Festival.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Britain, said: “Our aim is to bring a smile to the faces of Londoners and to convey the message that Ireland offers the warmest of welcomes and great fun, as well as wonderful scenery and heritage.”

(David Parry/PA)

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend a parade on Sunday led by actor James Nesbitt.

Press Association