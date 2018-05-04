News And Finally

Friday 4 May 2018

See a tiny kitten rescued from inside a car’s engine by firefighters

The animal was saved from ‘certain death’, the crew said.

A kitten stuck inside a car's engine (Firefighter Douglas Brager/Chattanooga Fire Department/PA)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

These pictures reveal the scene faced by firefighters called out to reports of a cat stuck in a car’s engine compartment.

The tiny kitten had become wedged inside the bonnet.

Firefighters in Chattanooga, Tennessee, had to take off several parts of the engine to “extricate the kitten”, said battalion chief David Thompson Jr.

Firefighter Douglas Brager took the pictures of the rescue operation.

Luckily the cat was none the worse for wear after its ordeal, according to a report posted on the fire department’s Facebook page.

Cat Extricated from Car Today firefighters with Squad 13 (Green Shift) saved a kitten's life from certain death when it...

