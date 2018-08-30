News And Finally

Thursday 30 August 2018

See a dog in a tiny life jacket as stricken speedboat is towed to safety

Lola was onboard a boat which suffered engine trouble.

Lola was made a big fuss of by the RNLI team (RNLI/PA)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

This is the moment a dog was rescued from a stricken boat that suffered engine problems on its way in to harbour.

“Waggy dog” Lola had to be helped, along with her four human occupants, when the speedboat got into trouble on its way to Poole Harbour.

Lola, properly kitted out in a special dog lifejacket, was made a big fuss of by the RNLI team which attended.

Helm Dave Riley said: “The four occupants were well prepared, all had buoyancy aids on including Lola the dog who received extra cuddles from one of our crew at the end of the incident.”

An emergency call was made to the UK coastguard, informing them of the engine troubles on August 29. The RNLI launched just before 1pm.

Once next to the boat, a crew member got on board and it was towed in to Poole Quay Boat Haven.

Press Association

