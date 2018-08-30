This is the moment a dog was rescued from a stricken boat that suffered engine problems on its way in to harbour.

See a dog in a tiny life jacket as stricken speedboat is towed to safety

“Waggy dog” Lola had to be helped, along with her four human occupants, when the speedboat got into trouble on its way to Poole Harbour.

WATCH: A waggy dog and four people brought to safety by Poole Lifeboat after vessel has machinery failure entering Poole Harbour. @rnli https://t.co/7vtqhMmcdm pic.twitter.com/1CrEWxjwC7 — RNLI Poole Lifeboats (@PooleLifeboats) August 29, 2018

Lola, properly kitted out in a special dog lifejacket, was made a big fuss of by the RNLI team which attended.

Helm Dave Riley said: “The four occupants were well prepared, all had buoyancy aids on including Lola the dog who received extra cuddles from one of our crew at the end of the incident.”

An emergency call was made to the UK coastguard, informing them of the engine troubles on August 29. The RNLI launched just before 1pm.

Once next to the boat, a crew member got on board and it was towed in to Poole Quay Boat Haven.

Press Association