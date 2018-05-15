See a baby wallaby being bottle-fed in this adorable video from Auckland Zoo

The cute video of the joey receiving a meal now has over 1,200 views.

Auckland Zoo said: “Some of the wallabies at our zoo are orphans rescued from the South Island of New Zealand.

It’s time to feed our wallaby joeys! We have two 1 year-old joeys that we’re currently caring for – Kit our male and...

“As well as these two joeys we have four other wallabies that are roughly two years old and were introduced to the wallaby mob earlier this year – plenty of youngsters to keep the adults on their toes!”

Wallabies are born the size of a small jelly bean and they stay in their mother’s pouch full-time until the age of six to seven months.