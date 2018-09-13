The first kiwi chick of the season has just begun to hatch from its shell at Auckland Zoo in New Zealand.

See a baby kiwi as it begins to hatch from its egg at Auckland Zoo

The infant’s beak can be seen chipping away at its shell as it breaks through in footage captured by the zoo.

Posting the video to Facebook, Auckland Zoo said: “Kia ora kiwi chick! You’re the first chick of our 2018/19 Operation Nest Egg season that has started to hatch.”

The exciting video of the kiwi chick beginning to break out of its shell has reached more than 2,000 views.

The zoo said: “It can take up to three days for a kiwi to completely break out of its shell!

“Sometimes chicks, like this one, need a helping hand – in this case, our amazing bird keepers made a tiny hole in the shell’s surface to allow the chick to poke its beak out so it could breathe – can you see its nostril at the end of its beak? This is unique to kiwi.”

Press Association