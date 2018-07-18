Humza Yousaf has become an unlikely meme.

Scottish Justice Secretary becomes a meme all Scots will understand

Pictures of the Scottish Justice Secretary have gone viral after images were released of the Scottish Government’s new cabinet.

I am very much into the Scottish Government’s new official Ministerial good news/bad news photoset pic.twitter.com/owhi0X8CV1 — Heather ⛓ (@coffeebucks) July 16, 2018

Here are six incredibly Scottish uses the meme has had.

1. Trolling England fans

2. Comparing Celtic kits

Late entry pic.twitter.com/fWfqmdNxgk — Christophe de Moray (@onekrismurray) July 17, 2018

3. Discussing changes to Scotland’s favourite soft drink

Does anyone love irn bru as much as @HumzaYousaf ? pic.twitter.com/qwUz1AFDPJ — Independent Memes Of Scottish Nationalist Dreams (@ScotNatDreams) July 17, 2018

4. Talking Trump

switch them round + you've basically got the drake meme... pic.twitter.com/LfiFUMDIWY — Liam (@parcelorogues) July 16, 2018

5. Debating cycle lanes

First pic: segregated cycle paths.



Second pic: sharrows/shared use path. https://t.co/DjjrhKzBkU — Beaker ❄️ (@neilbeakerq) July 16, 2018

6. And, of course, tying to connect with the public

Have greatly enjoyed ppl tweeting me memes of my ScotGovt serious/happy pics I took as part of my Cabinet appointment. I think these two are my favourites... pic.twitter.com/j0ntdDp9bz — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) July 17, 2018

