Wednesday 18 July 2018

Scottish Justice Secretary becomes a meme all Scots will understand

Is there a better way to use photos of politicians?

(Scottish Government)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Humza Yousaf has become an unlikely meme.

Pictures of the Scottish Justice Secretary have gone viral after images were released of the Scottish Government’s new cabinet.

Here are six incredibly Scottish uses the meme has had.

1. Trolling England fans

2. Comparing Celtic kits

3. Discussing changes to Scotland’s favourite soft drink

4. Talking Trump

5. Debating cycle lanes

6. And, of course, tying to connect with the public

