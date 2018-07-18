Scottish Justice Secretary becomes a meme all Scots will understand
Is there a better way to use photos of politicians?
Humza Yousaf has become an unlikely meme.
Pictures of the Scottish Justice Secretary have gone viral after images were released of the Scottish Government’s new cabinet.
I am very much into the Scottish Government’s new official Ministerial good news/bad news photoset pic.twitter.com/owhi0X8CV1— Heather ⛓ (@coffeebucks) July 16, 2018
Here are six incredibly Scottish uses the meme has had.
1. Trolling England fans
July 17, 2018
2. Comparing Celtic kits
Late entry pic.twitter.com/fWfqmdNxgk— Christophe de Moray (@onekrismurray) July 17, 2018
3. Discussing changes to Scotland’s favourite soft drink
Does anyone love irn bru as much as @HumzaYousaf ? pic.twitter.com/qwUz1AFDPJ— Independent Memes Of Scottish Nationalist Dreams (@ScotNatDreams) July 17, 2018
4. Talking Trump
switch them round + you've basically got the drake meme... pic.twitter.com/LfiFUMDIWY— Liam (@parcelorogues) July 16, 2018
5. Debating cycle lanes
First pic: segregated cycle paths.— Beaker ❄️ (@neilbeakerq) July 16, 2018
Second pic: sharrows/shared use path. https://t.co/DjjrhKzBkU
6. And, of course, tying to connect with the public
Have greatly enjoyed ppl tweeting me memes of my ScotGovt serious/happy pics I took as part of my Cabinet appointment. I think these two are my favourites... pic.twitter.com/j0ntdDp9bz— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) July 17, 2018
Press Association