Scottish families welcome festive arrivals

A number of families have welcomed new additions on Christmas Day (Peter Byrne/PA)

Parents in Scotland have another reason to celebrate this Christmas as they welcome some festive new additions.

Leo Anderson laid claim to being the first baby born in Scotland this Christmas, arriving just after 1am at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

Leo, whose parents Alannah Anderson and Christopher Jardine live in Ayr, was born weighing 8lbs 13oz.

Santa Claus made a special delivery to Ayrshire Maternity Unit.



Ayrshire's first baby born was a son for Alannah Anderson and Christopher Jardine from Ayr. Leo Anderson arrived at 1.01am, and weighed in at 8lb 13 oz. Leo is their first child.



Welcome to the world, Leo! pic.twitter.com/WT2TkdT8Sq — NHS Ayrshire & Arran (@NHSaaa) December 25, 2021

At the same hospital, Natalie Cairns gave birth to her second child, who is yet to be named, at 3.06am – weighing 5lbs 3oz.

Hayley Quinn, from Irvine, also welcomed her first child – a daughter born at 4.58am and weighing 8lbs 13oz.

Leo was quickly followed by Sophie Elizabeth Bird, who was born at St John’s Hospital in Livingston at 1.45am to Karen, 37, and Craig Bird, 39, who are from Linlithgow.

Within 45 minutes, Skye Rose Irving was born to parents Lisa Playfair, 35, and Adam Irving, 30 at St John’s, weighing 7lbs 2oz.

NHS Lothian’s Birth Centre at the Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, also welcomed a new baby into the world in the early hours.

But Edinburgh-based parents Elohu Egwowa, 28, and Oghenekome Otame, 31, are still wrangling over their new son’s name.