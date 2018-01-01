News And Finally

Monday 1 January 2018

Scientist shares genius life hacks on how to stay hydrated during winter

It is probably “the most useful thread” you’ll see on Twitter.

By Nilima Marshall, Press Association

You may not know it, but your body requires more water in the winter – especially if you have your heating system on quite often.

For those particularly worried about getting dehydrated, scientist Karen James has posted a helpful Twitter thread for those in need of advice.

While it may be raining or snowing outside, our homes – warmed by our radiators or wood-burning stoves – will have very low humidity that might almost resemble a “small desert”.

But as James points out, there are ways to increase humidity in your house without spending your hard-earned money on a humidifier.

Her advice, besides drinking plenty of water and regular moisturising, includes opening the bathroom door when showering, air-drying laundry venting the dryer into your house instead of outside (unless you have a gas dryer) and opening the dishwasher door when it is done to let the steam out.

And it appears, these are just the life hacks we need right now.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News