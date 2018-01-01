Scientist shares genius life hacks on how to stay hydrated during winter

For those particularly worried about getting dehydrated, scientist Karen James has posted a helpful Twitter thread for those in need of advice.

While it may be raining or snowing outside, our homes – warmed by our radiators or wood-burning stoves – will have very low humidity that might almost resemble a “small desert”.

For those not accustomed to long cold spells…



Take special care to keep yourselves, children, & pets hydrated.



Lemme tell u why & how. 1/ — Karen James (@kejames) December 30, 2017

to, say, 68°F, the humidity drops to 7%. For reference, the driest place on earth, the Atacama desert, has a mean humidity of around 17%. 3/ — Karen James (@kejames) December 31, 2017

But as James points out, there are ways to increase humidity in your house without spending your hard-earned money on a humidifier.