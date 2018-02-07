Using DNA examination and facial reconstruction, scientists have revealed the face of the first modern Briton, who lived around 300 generations ago.

Scientific face of first Briton inspires flurry of cheesy jokes

The study revealed Cheddar Man, Britain’s oldest complete skeleton, had “dark to black” skin, blue eyes and dark, curly hair.

The First Brit: Secrets Of The 10,000 Year Old Man screening While the research is groundbreaking, for many the findings were an opportunity to have some fun. Some were ready with cheesy puns.

Cheddar Man's Relatives Date Fromages Ago — Ancient Spoonbill (@AncientSpoonbil) February 7, 2018 Cheddar Man would make a great super hero, he'd get stronger as he aged — John Beck (@johnbeck_) February 7, 2018 Breaking news: Cheddar Man also had a daughter.



Pictures of mini baby belle to follow shortly...



*cheesy grin to camera*#CheddarMan — Pearly (@londonlass666) February 7, 2018 Others had jokes about those who might not be pleased with Cheddar Man’s dark skin. White supremacists and the far right when they realise that the first Briton, the Cheddar Man had 'dark to black' skin pic.twitter.com/v33M5hRGQx — Stanners (@cheesecakebase) February 7, 2018 And some tried – perhaps a little too hard – to cover all bases.

Looks like it’s HARD CHEESE for racists, as CHEDDAR man is found to be dark skinned. After being BLUE, they FETA think CAERPHILLY about their BRIEhaviour and not let their feelings be BRUZed (which is a type of cheese, Bruz!!!!) — . (@twlldun) February 7, 2018 Dairy me. Meanwhile, many were bewitched by Cheddar Man’s dashing appearance.

Quick poll - who fancies Cheddar Man? *raises hand* — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) February 7, 2018 Cheddar Man is my awkward crush of the day — jack monroe |🍴📚 (@BootstrapCook) February 7, 2018 Some began to speculate who might play him if a movie came along. I cannot, cannot wait for the announcement that Leonardo Dicaprio is going to play Cheddar Man https://t.co/vOFqevMf0B — Anthony John Agnello (@ajohnagnello) February 7, 2018 Or what a nature programme about his life might be like.

Me: *eats cheese straight from the fridge at 3am*

David Attenborough crouched behind the dishwasher: Cheddar Man forages mostly at night — Gavin Logan (@tamewhale) February 7, 2018 One even suggested he would do better moving into the music business.

How is Cheddar Man a fossil and not a dancehall MC — Shuja Haider (@shujaxhaider) February 7, 2018 Finally, for a lot of people, Cheddar Man just caused some very human cravings.

All this talk of Cheddar Man got me wanting cheese on toast. . . — Genesis Elijah (@GenesisElijah) February 7, 2018 Every time I hear Cheddar Man mentioned it makes me hungry 🤤🧀 — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) February 7, 2018 When scientific breakthrough meets cheese – cheese wins every time.

Press Association