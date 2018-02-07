Scientific face of first Briton inspires flurry of cheesy jokes
Well, he is called Cheddar Man after all.
Using DNA examination and facial reconstruction, scientists have revealed the face of the first modern Briton, who lived around 300 generations ago.
The study revealed Cheddar Man, Britain’s oldest complete skeleton, had “dark to black” skin, blue eyes and dark, curly hair.
While the research is groundbreaking, for many the findings were an opportunity to have some fun.
Some were ready with cheesy puns.
Cheddar Man's Relatives Date Fromages Ago— Ancient Spoonbill (@AncientSpoonbil) February 7, 2018
Cheddar Man would make a great super hero, he'd get stronger as he aged— John Beck (@johnbeck_) February 7, 2018
Breaking news: Cheddar Man also had a daughter.— Pearly (@londonlass666) February 7, 2018
Pictures of mini baby belle to follow shortly...
*cheesy grin to camera*#CheddarMan
Others had jokes about those who might not be pleased with Cheddar Man’s dark skin.
White supremacists and the far right when they realise that the first Briton, the Cheddar Man had 'dark to black' skin pic.twitter.com/v33M5hRGQx— Stanners (@cheesecakebase) February 7, 2018
And some tried – perhaps a little too hard – to cover all bases.
Looks like it’s HARD CHEESE for racists, as CHEDDAR man is found to be dark skinned. After being BLUE, they FETA think CAERPHILLY about their BRIEhaviour and not let their feelings be BRUZed (which is a type of cheese, Bruz!!!!)— . (@twlldun) February 7, 2018
Dairy me.
Meanwhile, many were bewitched by Cheddar Man’s dashing appearance.
Quick poll - who fancies Cheddar Man? *raises hand*— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) February 7, 2018
Cheddar Man is my awkward crush of the day— jack monroe |🍴📚 (@BootstrapCook) February 7, 2018
Some began to speculate who might play him if a movie came along.
I cannot, cannot wait for the announcement that Leonardo Dicaprio is going to play Cheddar Man https://t.co/vOFqevMf0B— Anthony John Agnello (@ajohnagnello) February 7, 2018
Or what a nature programme about his life might be like.
Me: *eats cheese straight from the fridge at 3am*— Gavin Logan (@tamewhale) February 7, 2018
David Attenborough crouched behind the dishwasher: Cheddar Man forages mostly at night
One even suggested he would do better moving into the music business.
How is Cheddar Man a fossil and not a dancehall MC— Shuja Haider (@shujaxhaider) February 7, 2018
Finally, for a lot of people, Cheddar Man just caused some very human cravings.
All this talk of Cheddar Man got me wanting cheese on toast. . .— Genesis Elijah (@GenesisElijah) February 7, 2018
Every time I hear Cheddar Man mentioned it makes me hungry 🤤🧀— Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) February 7, 2018
When scientific breakthrough meets cheese – cheese wins every time.
