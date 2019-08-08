News And Finally

Thursday 8 August 2019

Sausage kit football team return with bangers and mash shirt

Hot dogs featured on last year’s kit for Bedale AFC.

The sausage and mash football kit to be worn by Bedale (Bedale AFC/PA)
The sausage and mash football kit to be worn by Bedale (Bedale AFC/PA)

By Alistair Mason, PA

Bangers and mash will feature on the kit of a football team who have become famous for putting sausages on their shirts.

Bedale AFC will have sausage-themed jerseys for the third year running thanks to a sponsorship deal with Heck Food.

ipanews_e724560b-a363-41d0-9077-7cf74f08ba0f_embedded2629869
Sausage-themed football kits have become the norm for Bedale (Bedale AFC)

The bangers and mash kit, which the North Yorkshire non-league team will wear for away matches during the 2019-20 season, also features peas on the arms and gravy boats on the socks.

The back of the shirt bears numbers in a tomato ketchup font, as well as the slogan: “Football’s Coming Home … For Tea.”

Captain Ross Hodgson told BBC Look North: “It’s not too bad. This one’s better than the other two, I’d say.

“I like the peas on the sleeves – they’re very nice.”

ipanews_e724560b-a363-41d0-9077-7cf74f08ba0f_embedded2629893
Hot dog sausages featured on Bedale’s kit last season (Bedale AFC)

It follows the original sausage kit from two years ago and last season’s hot dog shirt, both of which gained worldwide coverage for the club.

The food-themed jersey is also helping to raise money for charity, with £5 from each sale going to Prostate Cancer UK.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News