Sausage kit football team return with bangers and mash shirt

Bangers and mash will feature on the kit of a football team who have become famous for putting sausages on their shirts.

Bedale AFC will have sausage-themed jerseys for the third year running thanks to a sponsorship deal with Heck Food.

Sausage-themed football kits have become the norm for Bedale (Bedale AFC)

The bangers and mash kit, which the North Yorkshire non-league team will wear for away matches during the 2019-20 season, also features peas on the arms and gravy boats on the socks.

The back of the shirt bears numbers in a tomato ketchup font, as well as the slogan: “Football’s Coming Home … For Tea.”

This is the third time @AfcBedale have had a sausage-based kit, and this one tops the lot. What a sight. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/a1HTanXcWN — Kit Crimes ⚽️ (@KitCrimes) August 8, 2019

Captain Ross Hodgson told BBC Look North: “It’s not too bad. This one’s better than the other two, I’d say.

“I like the peas on the sleeves – they’re very nice.”

Hot dog sausages featured on Bedale’s kit last season (Bedale AFC)

It follows the original sausage kit from two years ago and last season’s hot dog shirt, both of which gained worldwide coverage for the club.

The food-themed jersey is also helping to raise money for charity, with £5 from each sale going to Prostate Cancer UK.

