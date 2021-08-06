Sausage dog freed after getting wedged in wine rack

A sausage dog had to be rescued after getting stuck in a wine rack.

Firefighters had to be called when Millie became wedged in the oenological apparatus earlier this week in Waterbeach near Cambridge.

The crew quickly freed Millie and returned her to her owner. 🍷🐕 pic.twitter.com/iRYuFIPB3l — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) August 6, 2021

According to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, the dachshund was “quickly freed” and returned to her owner.

It is not known how Millie became wedged in the wine rack in the first place.