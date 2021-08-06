| 14.5°C Dublin

Sausage dog freed after getting wedged in wine rack

Firefighters had to cut Millie out when she got herself into a pickle in Waterbeach near Cambridge.

(Cambridgeshire Fire And Rescue Service) Expand

Close

(Cambridgeshire Fire And Rescue Service)

(Cambridgeshire Fire And Rescue Service)

(Cambridgeshire Fire And Rescue Service)

By Alistair Mason, PA

A sausage dog had to be rescued after getting stuck in a wine rack.

Firefighters had to be called when Millie became wedged in the oenological apparatus earlier this week in Waterbeach near Cambridge.

According to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, the dachshund was “quickly freed” and returned to her owner.

It is not known how Millie became wedged in the wine rack in the first place.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy