Santi Cazorla has often been described as a magician with a ball at his feet, so it was only right that an actual magician did the unveiling upon his return to Villarreal.

Santi Cazorla was revealed to the Villarreal fans by an actual magician

The 33-year-old, who already has more than 200 games under his belt for Villarreal, returns to La Liga after injury blighted the end of his Arsenal career.

But the Spaniard will be hoping he can pull the rabbit out of the hat for his old club after finally getting some minutes on the pitch in pre-season.

Around 4,500 fans watched on in the Estadio de la Ceramica as Cazorla was unveiled in dramatic fashion by Yunke the magician.

Arsenal fans will be aware of the magic the Spain international can produce, his equally skilful feet becoming part of his legend at the Emirates.

Let’s hope the old magic soon returns to those dancing feet.

Press Association