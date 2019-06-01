Sam Quek tweets customised excuses to get Liverpool fans out of work for final

Hockey player and presenter Sam Quek has been offering custom-written excuses to get Liverpool fans out of prior commitments ahead of the Champions League final against Tottenham.

Quek, who is a Liverpool fan, tweeted on the day of the game: “Reds, if you’re working during the match, but want to watch it & the boss won’t let you have time off…

“Let me know in the next 30mins & I’ll tweet some of you some blag story about how we know each other, or you won a competition or something to try & get you out of it”.

Reds, if you’re working during the match, but want to watch it & the boss won’t let you have time off...



Let me know in the next 30mins & I’ll tweet some of you some blag story about how we know each other, or you won a competition or something to try & get you out of it👍🏻 #YNWA — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) June 1, 2019

The offer prompted hundreds of replies, including from some people attending weddings during the game.

“I just woke up after terrible dream about you!” Quek replied to one fan. “You missed the CL final to go to a wedding & though a series of extraordinary events the marriage ended in catastrophic failure.

“Had you not gone, they would have lived happily ever after!”

Scott,



I just woke up after terrible dream about you! You missed the CL final to go to a wedding & though a series of extraordinary events the marriage ended in catastrophic failure. Had you not gone, they would have lived happily ever after! Do the right thing-Mystic Quek out. — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) June 1, 2019

Other made-up excuses included tickets to the game arriving late, food poisoning and a school reunion.

Taran! What’s happening brother 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼



Gazprom wrote to me last week saying they have boxed us some match tickets for the FINAL! - I’ve only just realised as the letter was in Russian! 🤦🏻‍♀️



You can still make it right?! May never get this chance again bruv! — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) June 1, 2019

Roberto! I’ve been sick all night. That fish we had yesterday 100% smelt funny. We shouldn’t have ate it, but it was that old, crying ladies family recipe after all. Read online it takes 24 hours to pass & unlike many food poisonings is highly contagious. Avoid human contact!! — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) June 1, 2019

Jaggy... Jagster...Jaggggooooooo!!!



Remember the good old days back in Brum? No? Well you will tomorrow night! School reunion! Very short notice! Starts at 8, but we need to get here early. I don’t want to go on my own because am all famous & stuff & people will bother me. Ta la — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) June 1, 2019

A vital service on an important day for thousands of fans.

Press Association