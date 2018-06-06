Salad Cream is considering changing its name and people are not happy

The logic makes sense – after all, according to Heinz, only 14% of people who buy the stuff actually use it on salads these days, and as far as we’re concerned, a fish finger sandwich isn’t complete without it.

However, trade magazine The Grocer says part of the possible change is also due to Heinz’s desire to appeal to ‘younger shoppers’, while Joel Hughes, UK sauces brand build lead at Kraft Heinz, told the BBC: “There are consumers now who haven’t grown up with the brand in the household and just don’t know about the iconic zingy flavour or what to eat it with.”

This re-brand could see the sauce better reflect how we actually use it, but that doesn’t mean people like change…