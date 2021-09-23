| 11.9°C Dublin

Ryder Cup animation imagines Europe’s players skateboarding and milking cows

The clip, made by Nick Murray Willis, has gone down well with golf fans.

(Anthony Behar/AP) Expand

Close

(Anthony Behar/AP)

(Anthony Behar/AP)

(Anthony Behar/AP)

By PA reporters

Europe’s Ryder Cup stars found themselves in some unfamiliar surroundings thanks to a special animation in honour of the upcoming competition.

Ahead of Friday’s opening day in the match against the United States in Wisconsin, the European team tweeted out a video showing animations accompanying interviews and commentary clips.

The video, by animator Nick Murray Willis, reimagines the context of the words being spoken, meaning Tommy Fleetwood becomes a skateboarder and Ian Poulter is shown milking cows.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is shown operating a claw machine while Jon Rahm dances on a table.

The video went down well on social media, racking up around 400,000 views on Twitter – but it seems there are some moments being held back from the public.

Mr Willis tweeted: “A real pleasure to animate Team Europe for this year’s Ryder Cup. The players were shown an unedited/NSFW version of this in the Team Room on Monday night!

“Come on Team Europe!”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Privacy