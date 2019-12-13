Ruth Davidson narrowly avoids skinny dipping in Loch Ness after SNP win 48 seats

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said it was “never in doubt” that she would avoid skinny dipping in Loch Ness.

The MSP had previously pledged to take the plunge if the Scottish National Party won 50 seats at the General Election.

However, the SNP have finished with 48 of the 59 parliamentary seats available in Scotland – up from the 35 seats they previously held.

Ms Davidson previously said she was making the pledge safe in the knowledge “that my modesty (and others’ eyeballs) will remain unmolested”.

She said: “I will happily wager to strip naked on the banks of Loch Ness and subject myself to a Hogmanay wild swimming session should such a result occur.”

PA Media