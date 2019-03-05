Runners come out in their shroves for Pancake Day races
Annual races to celebrate Shrove Tuesday have been happening across the country.
Pancake enthusiasts across the country have been competitively tossing and flipping as they take part in races to celebrate Shrove Tuesday.
The annual event in the small town of Olney in Buckinghamshire sees local women competing against each other in a tradition that dates back to 1445.
Running for 415 yards, participants must wear a uniform of a skirt, apron and head covering, with the winner crowned if she successfully tosses her pancake when she crosses the line.
This year’s contest was won by Olney local Amy Butler.
Winchester’s inaugural race at the cathedral sees 20 teams, including clergy, choristers and mayors in full regalia, tossing pancakes as they compete to be first place.
The fastest team is awarded a trophy, with all proceeds and collections from the race going to Winchester Cathedral.
Liverpool’s chefs pancake race has been held every year since 1970, with contestants hailing from hotels and restaurants in the area.
The participating chefs needed to complete two laps of the St Nicholas Church gardens, flipping their pancake without it hitting the ground, in an event hosted by the Liverpool Parish Church.
Mauricio Ortegon from The Old Bank restaurant was crowned this year’s winner and was presented with his trophy by the Rev Dr Crispin Pailing.
Press Association