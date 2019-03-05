Pancake enthusiasts across the country have been competitively tossing and flipping as they take part in races to celebrate Shrove Tuesday.

Runners come out in their shroves for Pancake Day races

The annual event in the small town of Olney in Buckinghamshire sees local women competing against each other in a tradition that dates back to 1445.

The ladies of Olney flip their pancakes during the annual race (Steve Parsons/PA)

Running for 415 yards, participants must wear a uniform of a skirt, apron and head covering, with the winner crowned if she successfully tosses her pancake when she crosses the line.

This year’s contest was won by Olney local Amy Butler.

The annual race dates back more than 500 years (Steve Parsons/PA Wire)

Winchester’s inaugural race at the cathedral sees 20 teams, including clergy, choristers and mayors in full regalia, tossing pancakes as they compete to be first place.

The fastest team is awarded a trophy, with all proceeds and collections from the race going to Winchester Cathedral.

A chorister of Winchester Cathedral drops his pancake during the race (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Liverpool’s chefs pancake race has been held every year since 1970, with contestants hailing from hotels and restaurants in the area.

The participating chefs needed to complete two laps of the St Nicholas Church gardens, flipping their pancake without it hitting the ground, in an event hosted by the Liverpool Parish Church.

Mauricio Ortegon, Chris Rushton, Jehu Cuello and Adam Gibson take part in the chefs race in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Mauricio Ortegon from The Old Bank restaurant was crowned this year’s winner and was presented with his trophy by the Rev Dr Crispin Pailing.

