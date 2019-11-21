RSPCA’s loneliest cat facing second Christmas in charity’s care

The RSPCA’s loneliest cat is facing a second Christmas in the charity’s care.

The RSPCA’s loneliest cat is facing a second Christmas in the charity’s care.

Toby, a black and white cat, was signed over last Christmas Eve and has now spent 332 days with them.

The average time a cat waits for a home is 28 days.

Toby, who is 11, spent his life in a household of 46 cats, with 15 of them taken in by the charity’s Canterbury branch last Christmas.

Toby has been in care for almost a year now, and is looking for his forever home. (RSPCA/PA)

All but Toby have now found their forever home.

Beth Hixson, from the branch, said: “Toby’s former housemates were rehomed quite quickly, but poor Toby didn’t cope well with being in the cattery so hid away and wouldn’t come out to see people when they came to choose a cat.

“We found a foster home for Toby where he has proven to be a sociable, friendly and interactive cat.

“He loves to snuggle up on the bed at night and spend sunny days exploring the garden, he just needs to find a home where he can enjoy doing this for the rest of his days.

We’d love to see him in a new home for Christmas, there must be someone out there looking for an older cat for some company Beth Hixson, RSPCA

“We’d love to see him in a new home for Christmas, there must be someone out there looking for an older cat for some company.”

Toby would love a quiet home, with no children or other pets, to enjoy his retirement, the RSPCA said.

More than 10,000 vulnerable animals, like Toby, could be taken in by the RSPCA over the winter months, it said.

On Christmas Day in 2018, the charity received 934 calls to its cruelty line – the highest number for five years and a 28% increase compared with 2017.

PA Media