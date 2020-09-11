RSPCA selling badly drawn pet portraits to raise money for kitten incubator

Animal lovers are commissioning wonky portraits of their pets to raise money for the RSPCA, as part of the charity’s Badly Drawn Pets fundraising campaign.

The RSPCA’s Manchester and Salford branch launched the campaign, in which members of their team compose inexpert artworks of people’s prize pets for £10 apiece, after seeing donations decimated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Branch manager Susie Hughes said: “Our animal centre opened in July last year and was going from strength to strength until Covid-19 came along.

“Donations all but dried up and understandably everyone is feeling the strain, so we decided to come up with a fun and innovative fundraising idea, which as well as allowing us to purchase some vital equipment, will also hopefully put a few smiles on faces along the way.”

The branch, which focuses on cats and small animals, hopes to raise £3,000 for new equipment including an incubator for neonatal kittens.

Members of the pubic can commission a picture by donating via their JustGiving page, and all those who do will be entered into a draw to win a free portrait of their pet by a professional artist – as well as receiving their Badly Drawn Pet artwork.

Our staff and volunteers have got their 'pencils out to help out!' for this month's Badly Drawn Pets fundraiser!... Posted by R.S.P.C.A Manchester & Salford Branch on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Ms Hughes said: “The artists taking part are staff from the centre, animal foster carers and volunteers who do a wide range of jobs from cat socialising, cleaning out rabbit pens and helping at the office.

“None of them are particularly skilled artists, so we cannot wait to see their results.

“They are all raring to go and have their pencils and crayons at the ready.”

