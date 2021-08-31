| 13.7°C Dublin

RSPCA rescues sheep stuck in football net

What a save – the animal rescue service manage to untangle the sheep from the netting.

By Andre Johnson, PA

A sheep stuck in a football net had to be rescued by an animal charity.

A member of the public called the RSPCA after spotting the sheep in their garden in Rossendale in Lancashire.

RSPCA inspector Vicki McDonald, who dealt with the animal, said: “Sheep are naturally very wary of humans and this sheep did start to thrash as I approached her, however it was really important to subdue her and to get her free before she seriously harmed herself.”

Vicky was finally able to untangle the sheep’s neck from the net, and it suffered no major damage.

“I checked her over and she was absolutely fine – apart from perhaps feeling a little sheepish,” Ms McDonald joked.

The RSPCA advises nets should be put away when not in use to prevent animals becoming tangled.

