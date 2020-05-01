RSPCA captures photo as London fox steals officer’s rescue pole

An RSPCA officer captured the moment a fox tried to evade capture by stealing his rescue pole.

Nick Jonas, an RSPCA animal collection officer, was called to a property in Islington after a fox fell around seven feet (two metres) down a lightwell on Friday.

Mr Jonas was readying the cage to collect the animal, when he turned round to see the fox holding his rescue pole.

He was certainly a bold fella, and despite his ordeal he wasn't injured except for some superficial scuffing on his paws Nick Jonas, RSPCA

Mr Jonas said: “It was quite comical to look and see this fox holding the rescue pole – he just stared at me and it just looked like he wanted to turn the tables and catch me instead.

“Fortunately though I was able to get him with my net and popped him in the cage before releasing him at a safer location.

“He was certainly a bold fella, and despite his ordeal he wasn’t injured except for some superficial scuffing on his paws.”

PA Media