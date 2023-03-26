Royal Mint unveils ‘magical’ Hogwarts coin to conclude Harry Potter collection

A new Hogwarts coin has been launched by the Royal Mint as the final coin in a Harry Potter collection (Royal Mint/PA)

The final coin in a collection celebrating 25 years since the first publication of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone has been launched by the Royal Mint.

The coin, which is available as a 50p and in other denominations, features Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The collection, which started to be introduced in 2022, also features Harry Potter, the Hogwarts Express and Professor Albus Dumbledore on individual coins.

Coin collectors and Harry Potter enthusiasts across 86 countries have already bought at least one coin in the range.

A colour version of a Hogwarts 50p (Royal Mint/PA)

A colour version of a Hogwarts 50p (Royal Mint/PA)

The Royal Mint’s craftspeople have reproduced Jim Kay’s illustrations in colour on some of the coins.

Many also feature a “latent feature” which rotates in the light to reveal a lightning bolt and the number “25”.

An advanced laser was used to imprint the intricate designs.

The collection is one of a small number to have had a change of portrait during the series.

The first two coins feature the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and the final two portray King Charles.

The Royal Mint said it has seen a strong response to the coins from younger families, who will have grown up reading Harry Potter books.

A Dumbledore coin is among those previously released as part of the collection (Royal Mint/PA)

A Dumbledore coin is among those previously released as part of the collection (Royal Mint/PA)

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed celebrating 25 years since the novel Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone was first released with a unique coin collection.

“Today, we conclude this very special and popular coin collection, with a coin featuring the magical Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

“It felt fitting to have the final coin in this collection feature Hogwarts School, the place where Harry Potter became one of the greatest wizards of all time.

“This collection of coins has received a popular response among ‘Potterheads’ across the globe, who have found nostalgia with each coin in the series.”

The series has been created in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing, the Blair Partnership and Warner Bros, Consumer Products.

Prices for the new coin, which is available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website, range from £11 for a brilliant uncirculated version and £20 for a colour version to £5,215 for a £200 denomination gold proof coin.