Royal chefs share recipe for ‘perfect’ gingerbread house

Festive food is a big part of Christmas celebrations and this year the royal kitchens have revealed their recipe for the “perfect” gingerbread house.

Shared on the royal family’s official Twitter page, Buckingham Palace chefs have put together a step-by-step guide on how to bake and decorate the gingerbread from scratch.

Make with warming ground ginger and decorate to your own style!



The full recipe is available here- https://t.co/axYRHjDmdB

A video created by the cooks features guidance on how to decorate the house, with a time-lapse showing the delicate piping techniques used.

The recipe even includes a diagram with the exact measurements to help bakers build the festive structure.

This year the Queen has decided to remain at Windsor Castle for the Christmas period, rather than travel to Sandringham as usual.

It has not yet been confirmed where the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas.

You can try out the royal recipe for yourself here: https://www.royal.uk/royal-chefs-gingerbread-house