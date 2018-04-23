Nothing makes Britain a weirder place than the birth of a royal baby.

Royal baby number three has arrived and things are already getting wacky

As William and Kate welcomed their new baby boy into the world on Monday, things in real life and online got a bit strange.

Even before the birth was announced, a suite of odd spectators gathered to await the news Artist Kaya Mar took the opportunity to show off his painting depicting the Royal couple and their children as Mary and Joseph on a donkey.

( Frank Augstein/AP) Let’s go for a close up… (Frank Augstein/AP) Royal fans John Loughrey (left) and Terry Hutt enjoyed showing off some slightly scary dolls to the press.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA) This couple leaving the Lindo Wing must have been surprised to find themselves the centre of attention while bored photographers waited for William and Kate. ( Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) Then the baby boy arrived and some very weird happenings began on Twitter

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018 Wow. That was quick. They’re obviously on a pay and display meter! It’s a boy!! #RoyalBaby — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) April 23, 2018 Name suggestions abounded, including rescuing dying names and resentment that George was already taken by the infant’s older brother. Congratulations to the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy - might I suggest it’s time for a royal Larry? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 23, 2018 When the 3rd Royal Baby is born on St. George's Day but the name is taken by his big brother... #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/Ut1hjyyxBs — Laura Cooper (@laurakcoop) April 23, 2018 The name. It should be called Ian. That name is dying out. Or Frank. 😂😂😂 #jokes ... congrats to #William and #Kate #ROYALBABY — Gavin Ramjaun (@GavinROfficial) April 23, 2018 This odd tale from a TV historian freaked a few people out.

In December 1778 Marie Antoinette had a #RoyalBaby. She was required to give birth in public to ensure a transparent succession. Hundreds of courtiers were present. 2 people climbed on furniture to get a better view.

Such an appalling experience that the king banned public birth — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) April 23, 2018 As well as the strange tweets, congratulations flooded in for the royal couple. Now the world waits for the pair to appear on the steps of the Lindo Wing with their new arrival – it can only get weirder.

