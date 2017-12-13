A politician’s spokesman was left dumbstruck when he learned elected officials in the US do not have to swear in by using the Bible.

A politician’s spokesman was left dumbstruck when he learned elected officials in the US do not have to swear in by using the Bible.

Roy Moore spokesman left speechless after learning politicians don’t have to swear on Bible

Ted Crockett appeared on Jake Tapper’s CNN show in advance of an election in the US state of Alabama which had been marred by controversy.

Roy Moore campaign spokesman responds with silence when asked if he knew people can be sworn in with a text other than the Christian bible pic.twitter.com/B65qIKBjlI — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) December 12, 2017 Crockett was trying to explain the position of Republican candidate Roy Moore on Muslim people holding office in the US. He reiterated Moore’s stance that they would struggle “ethically” with the swearing in on a Bible. But Tapper interjected to set him straight.

“You don’t actually have to swear on a Christian Bible,” he said. “You can swear on anything really. I don’t know if you knew that. You can swear on a Jewish Bible. The law is not that you have to swear on a Christian Bible, that is not the law.” Crockett, who reasoned he used a Bible when elected, went silent for so long Tapper started to wrap up the interview.

Ted Crockett literally goes silent for 6 seconds when he realizes he’s wrong and you can literally hear the gears in his head turning and trying to get him out of the mess he made. pic.twitter.com/NO0pqIE7wY — Ugene's Politics (@UgenesPolitics) December 13, 2017 He eventually found his voice, explaining that President Donald Trump had used a Bible for his inauguration. Again, Tapper was on hand to school him that Trump’s Bible was a choice.

Watching Jake Tapper end his interview with Roy Moore stooge Ted Crockett by leaving him silent & dumbfounded wins the day. #TheLead — John R. Caravella (@Dr_J_Fever) December 12, 2017 Clips of the interview – and Crockett’s bewildered look – have been shared across social media, along with reaction and a clamber for the segment to be used as a meme. OH MY GOD THIS TED CROCKETT GUY ON TAPPER



TAPPER BLEW HIS MIND BY TELLING HIM YOU DON'T LEGALLY HAVE TO SWEAR ON A BIBLE TO SERVE IN CONGRESS



I can't wait until this clip is online it's so painful — All Day I Dream About Guillotines (@Chinchillazllla) December 12, 2017 CNN called it “an absolutely insane exchange”, while one person called Crockett “5000% stupid”.

This dude on CNN Ted Crockett is 5000% stupid. — Rudolph $t. Paper$tack$ (@HeelStCloud) December 12, 2017 Not even the president is required to use a Bible or religious text to swear in.

John Quincy Adams took the oath of office with his hand not on a Bible but on a book of constitutional law. pic.twitter.com/YKN5aFkAOx — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 12, 2017 Did Ted Crockett not read the constitution?



"...no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States."



Article VI, section 3. — Santaphisticated Adult (@MotherfukinLuna) December 13, 2017 During the campaign, Crockett’s candidate Moore, a former state Supreme Court chief justice was buffeted by allegations of sexual misconduct.

He faced allegations from multiple women who said the 70-year-old molested and sexually pursued them decades ago when they were in their teens and Moore was in his 30s. The Senate seat was taken by Democrat Doug Jones, a 63-year-old former US attorney.

Press Association