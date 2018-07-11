News And Finally

Thursday 12 July 2018

Roy Keane and Ian Wright have heated discussion about England fans

The former Manchester United man thought England supporters took it too far with their ‘it’s coming home’ mantra.

(Chris Radburn/PA)
(Chris Radburn/PA)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Did England fans get overexcited about their run to the semi-final of the World Cup?

The question divided the pundits after the Three Lions fell to a 2-1 extra-time defeat against Croatia.

In a tasty exchange in the ITV studio, former Republic of Ireland midfielder Roy Keane said England fans went overboard while former England striker Ian Wright felt the supporters had every right to get excited.

The continuing refrain of excited England fans chanting “it’s coming home” has been a recurrent feature of this World Cup, Keane felt that meant they were already thinking about the final and not giving respect to the games ahead of them.

For Wright, it was just a symptom of England fans being happy.

Some felt Keane was spot on in his analysis.

Others thought Wright was on the money.

Some suggested that, given Keane’s own history at World Cups, he perhaps was not the best person to pass judgment.

Others just enjoyed the exchange.

Still, Wright had better watch himself after that questionable impression of Keane.

Press Association

