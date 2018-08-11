News And Finally

Saturday 11 August 2018

Rotherham and Ipswich fans sing ‘to me, to you’ in memory of Barry Chuckle

A fitting tribute to a wonderful comedian in the Championship.

The game was a great chance for fans to remember one half of comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers (Ian West/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Rotherham and Ipswich fans paid tribute to Barry Chuckle in their own way after the comedy entertainer died at the age of 73 earlier in August.

The Championship game was a great chance for fans to remember one half of comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, with a minute’s applause for the lifelong Rotherham fan and life president taking place before kick-off.

The game itself remained goalless until late on, and in the second half fans paid tribute again to Barry – real name Barry Elliott – with the Chuckle Brothers’ own catchphrase.

It looked as though Ipswich were the more likely side to score for a while, with another of Barry’s catchphrases appearing appropriate on the day.

But eventually The Millers found a goal to earn all three points and round off a fitting day spent remembering one of their most famous sons.

The three points, to you, Barry and Rotherham.

Press Association

