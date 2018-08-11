Rotherham and Ipswich fans paid tribute to Barry Chuckle in their own way after the comedy entertainer died at the age of 73 earlier in August.

Rotherham and Ipswich fans sing ‘to me, to you’ in memory of Barry Chuckle

The Championship game was a great chance for fans to remember one half of comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, with a minute’s applause for the lifelong Rotherham fan and life president taking place before kick-off.

MATCH | There will now be a minute's applause for life president Barry 'Chuckle' Elliott and former Chairman Syd Wood. #rufc — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) August 11, 2018

The game itself remained goalless until late on, and in the second half fans paid tribute again to Barry – real name Barry Elliott – with the Chuckle Brothers’ own catchphrase.

It's the 73rd minute at New York Stadium and Rotherham and Ipswich fans are chanting 'To Me, To You' at each other in memory of Barry Chuckle #rufc #itfc — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) August 11, 2018

74| Really touching tribute from both sets of supporters as they join in chanting 'to me, to you' in honour of Barry 'Chuckle' Elliott in the 73rd minute. #rufc — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) August 11, 2018

It looked as though Ipswich were the more likely side to score for a while, with another of Barry’s catchphrases appearing appropriate on the day.

But eventually The Millers found a goal to earn all three points and round off a fitting day spent remembering one of their most famous sons.

Ipswich create chance after chance against Rotherham and then concede in the 90th minute. As Barry would have said 'Oh dear, oh dear'. #rufc #itfc — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) August 11, 2018

The three points, to you, Barry and Rotherham.

