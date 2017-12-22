News And Finally

Saturday 23 December 2017

Roses or Quality Street: Can you match the unwrapped chocolate to the chocolate box?

How many can you correctly identify?

Variety of chocolates from Quality Street and Roses (PA)

By Nicola Irwin

At Christmas, the nation munches its way through a staggering array of Quality Street and Cadbury’s Roses.

At the peak of the season, Nestle produces more than 10 million Quality Street chocolates a day at its factory in Halifax.

Given the nation’s love of these sweets, everyone must know them pretty well, right? Well, we’ve unwrapped the chocolates for a quiz asking you to identify if the treat is from Quality Street or Roses. We’ve even included the names as an extra clue.

Apologies if we’ve made you crave a chocolate – or two.

Press Association

