News And Finally

Thursday 15 February 2018

‘Roses are red’: Twitter users put a twist on a Valentine’s classic

Valentine’s Day isn’t a big day for this lot.

(Waldemar Seehagen/Getty/PA)
(Waldemar Seehagen/Getty/PA)

By Taylor Heyman

It may be the most romantic day of the year, but it seems the internet is feeling a little bitter about Valentine’s.

Twitter users are sharing sad, bad and frankly odd versions of the age-old poem,  roses are red, violets are blue.

Expert use of gifs was involved…

Some focused on things they love more than people.

Others wanted to let people know how they felt about the twists on the poem.

Finally, this tweet had a lesson for all of us.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News