‘Roses are red’: Twitter users put a twist on a Valentine’s classic

Twitter users are sharing sad, bad and frankly odd versions of the age-old poem, roses are red, violets are blue.

Some focused on things they love more than people.

Roses are red Chocolates are yummy Rose why would you stop me pic.twitter.com/MUgtIdZ2IQ

Roses are red, Violets are blue? Abandon your attachment to society's expectations And pic.twitter.com/jHuFkJIev0

Roses are red, I got you a bouquet, pic.twitter.com/xNbpuSFrBB

Expert use of gifs was involved…

Roses are red, Violets are blue, Valentine’s Day puts an unnecessary amount of pressure on couples to publicly display their affection when realistically we should be secure enough not to feel compelled by social obligation to do so, Here is my shoe. pic.twitter.com/eRsehdOhuk

Roses are red Blood is too I hate valentines And I also hate you #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/y9Cv5qQIjU

Not all roses are red. If violets were blue, They wouldn't literally be called "violet". I am bad at poetry, But not as bad at botany as you.

Roses are red

But so are light up chopsticks

None of this rhymes

I'm having ramen for dinner❤️🍜 — Makenzie Daggett (@kenz_daggett) February 14, 2018

Roses are red

Violets are blue

PSG scored one

But Ronaldo scored two — 🌙 (@Moroccanesee) February 14, 2018

Others wanted to let people know how they felt about the twists on the poem.

Roses are red violets are blue Stop making those poems Cuz they aren’t that good. pic.twitter.com/PLUIIpDK7e — Ashes (@Ashes7203) February 14, 2018

Finally, this tweet had a lesson for all of us.