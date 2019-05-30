Rory Stewart showed off his sense of humour before an episode of Question Time in a self-aware video with Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson.

Rory Stewart laughs off selfie gaffe by holding the camera for Jo Swinson

Mr Stewart had been mocked on social media earlier in the week after admitting he had pretended to hold his phone in a video he shared to Twitter.

But ahead of a Question Time appearance in Epsom, the International Development Secretary, who is a candidate for the Conservative leadership, joked about the gaffe in a video with Ms Swinson.

In a message to her followers, Ms Swinson announced she was looking forward to her Question Time appearance before adding: “And this time Rory was holding the camera!”

Mr Stewart retweeted the post with the caption: “#holdingthecamera”.

Mr Stewart’s Kew Gardens video received thousands of likes and comments, with one user asking: “are you pretending to hold your phone?” to which the Tory replied: “Yes”.

Now - if anyone is around and wants to talk - in Kew Gardens - for the next hour pic.twitter.com/E45A26Y5uR — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) May 28, 2019

Yes — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) May 28, 2019

A new Conservative leader is expected to be selected to succeed Theresa May by the end of July.

Press Association