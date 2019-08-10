Roof partially collapses at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar’s stadium amid high winds

A large section of the roof has collapsed at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar’s stadium as high winds buffeted the area.

A large section of the roof has collapsed at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar’s stadium as high winds buffeted the area.

There were no injuries from the partial collapse at AFAS Stadion, the Dutch Eredivisie club’s general manager Robert Eenhorn said at a press conference where he also announced an investigation into the incident.

He said: “This surprised us all. We are very shocked but especially happy that there was no human suffering.

“In the coming days we will conduct a study with experts in this field. Only when that investigation has been done can we elaborate on the matter. It is much too early for that now.”

📢 UPDATE:



Geen gewonden bij instorten dak AFAS Stadion.



🔜 Meer info volgt.#AZ pic.twitter.com/mVqBtHMu5h — AZ (@AZAlkmaar) August 10, 2019

AZ Alkmaar were not playing when the roof fell at their 17,000-capacity stadium, which was officially opened for a friendly against Arsenal in August 2006.

Their next home game is a Europa League third-round qualifier against Ukraine’s FC Mariupol on Thursday.

But Eenhorn was not able to confirm if the match would proceed as planned.

He said: “No matches will be played in the stadium if the situation is not safe.”

The side are due to play their second match in the Dutch top league away to RKL Waalwijk on Sunday.

PA Media